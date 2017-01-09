Know when to bring pets inside

AP NEWS - With these frigid temperatures across the region, it's important for people with outdoor pets to know when they should bring those animals inside.

Humane Associations says pets should be brought inside when the outdoor temperature or wind chill drops to 30 degrees. There's no separate temperature for outdoor dogs and cats. At 30 degrees, it's recommended both be brought indoors.

If an outdoor dog or cat has never been brought inside before, there will be some adjustments. A laundry room or mudroom will make a warm temporary home for a pet until the cold weather passes.

Know when cold weather is about to strike by downloading the WOWK StormTracker 13 Weather App.

Pet owners should bring in something familiar from their animal's outdoor shelter or pen like bedding, a toy or a food dish.

If bringing the animal inside simply isn't an option, putting them in the garage is the next best thing. Make sure the animal has a shelter that is off the cold concrete floor. A large dog crate kept off the floor with wood planks and filled with straw will give a dog a great place to sleep while in the garage.

If the garage is unheated, keep in mind a water dish may freeze. In this case, it's best to fill the dish with warm water at night so it lasts longer, Lytle suggested. Also use a plastic bowl because tongues get stuck to cold metal.

Whether kept inside a house or garage, make sure the animal gets taken outside for potty breaks.