Ohio couple with small children charged after overdosing

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police say a married couple has been charged with child endangering after overdosing in front of their two small children at a White Castle restaurant in Southwest Ohio.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2i1xJuP ) police say 37-year-old Marc Williams and 28-year-old Jessica Williams, of Lebanon, had to be revived after overdosing on heroin Friday at a White Castle in Sharonville with a 3-year-old and 9-month-old at their table.

Police were called to the restaurant after Marc Williams slumped against a window and Jessica Williams fell to the floor. A manager took the children to an office in the restaurant.

The couple was each charged with two counts of child endangering and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court records don't indicate if they have attorneys.

