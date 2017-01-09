Deputy killed while pursuing Orlando suspect - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deputy killed while pursuing Orlando suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of a police officer in Orlando, Florida (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Authorities say a deputy has been killed in a motorcycle crash while searching for a suspect in the shooting death of an Orlando police officer.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings told a press conference Monday that another vehicle turned in front of the deputy, who was riding a motorcycle in pursuit of 41-year-old Markeith Loyd. Loyd is suspected in the shooting death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. A massive manhunt was underway for him.

Clayton was shot and killed in the line of duty near a Wal-Mart in Orlando. Police Chief John Mina says Loyd also is wanted in the slaying of a pregnant woman.

___

10:25 a.m.

An Orlando police officer who was gunned down while on duty has died.

Orlando police announced the officer's death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday morning.

The tweet said, "One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words." With the Twitter post was a video of the officer's body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

Police tell news outlets that suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

___

An Orlando, Florida, police officer has been taken to the hospital following a shooting as authorities searched for a suspect.

According to the police department's official Twitter page, the shooting happened just after 7:15 a.m. Monday not far from a Walmart. A massive manhunt for the suspect is underway.

No additional details were provided about the shooting.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2i8wHZ6 ) reports at least seven Orlando police officers and Orange County Sheriff's deputies were seen escorting an ambulance carrying the officer to the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Traffic has been detoured around the area.

No further details were immediately available.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

