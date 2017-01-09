Mom, Boyfriend Charged in “Rape-Murder Fantasy” of Dismembered T - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Mom, Boyfriend Charged in “Rape-Murder Fantasy” of Dismembered Teen

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: CBS Philly Courtesy: CBS Philly

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A woman whose teenage daughter's dismembered remains were found in the woods last fall has been charged along with her boyfriend with killing the girl in a "rape-murder fantasy" the couple shared, a prosecutor said Sunday.

"The hours and the days leading up to her murder were probably the most horrible and traumatic that any person should ever have had to experience," Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.

Sara Packer and Jacob Sullivan face charges including criminal homicide, rape, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse over the July death of 14-year-old Grace Packer, online court documents show.

On the morning of July 8, Grace, who had been adopted by Sara Packer, was taken to the attic of a house the couple rented, where she was beaten and then raped by Sullivan as her mother watched, an affidavit said. She was then poisoned, bound and gagged and left for dead, Weintraub said.

When the couple returned hours later, they discovered Grace was still alive, so Sullivan choked her to death, Weintraub said. Sullivan told police it took much longer than he expected to strangle her, the affidavit said.

Investigators say the couple packed Grace's body with cat litter to mask decomposition smells and stored it in the attic. Officials allege they dismembered the body in October after being scared by a police visit.

The girl's torso was found by two hunters in a Luzerne County park on Oct. 31, and K-9 teams found the legs and arms nearby, the criminal complaint said.

Sullivan was arraigned early Sunday, and Sara Packer was arraigned later. They didn't enter pleas, were denied bail and were expected to be transferred to Bucks County Prison.

Sullivan apologized as he was led into court, the Intelligencer newspaper reported.

"I'm sorry for what I did," he said. "It was wrong."

Packer had previously been charged with child endangerment and obstruction. Police say she provided misleading information to investigators when reporting that Grace was missing from their Abington home in July.

Authorities say after numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact Packer through August, on Sept. 7 investigators learned Grace and her younger brother had been withdrawn from Abington School District. The investigation later revealed Packer had moved to Quakertown without telling police, and her 12-year-old adopted son, Grace's biological brother, had been enrolled in Quakertown School District.

Authorities said Packer kept cashing her daughter's monthly $700 Social Security checks and updated disability forms in August without mentioning the girl's disappearance. It's unclear what the girl's disability was.

Sullivan and Packer made a suicide pact and tried to overdose on prescription pills on Dec. 30, a criminal complaint said. They were hospitalized after being found by a woman who lived with them.

Prosecutors said Sullivan began confessing to the killing overnight Friday into Saturday to workers at the hospital where he was being treated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Fayette County Commission Establishes Cash Rewards for Crimes

    Fayette County Commission Establishes Cash Rewards for Crimes

    Friday, July 14 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-07-15 00:26:54 GMT
    Steven Skaggs and Stephanie WattersSteven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters
    FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Fayette County Commission has authorized the establishment of a special fund in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia to offer cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of criminal suspects in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley and Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah released the following information concerning this reward fund: According to the press release, the members of the Fayette County Commissi...
    FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Fayette County Commission has authorized the establishment of a special fund in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia to offer cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of criminal suspects in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley and Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah released the following information concerning this reward fund: According to the press release, the members of the Fayette County Commissi...

  • 40,000 Marijuana Plants Found "Growing Wild" in North Arkansas

    40,000 Marijuana Plants Found "Growing Wild" in North Arkansas

    Friday, July 14 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:38:34 GMT
    BERRYVILLE, Ark. - Thousands of marijuana plants have been destroyed after being found growing wild in north Arkansas. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office located the patch between Berryville and Eureka Springs. Officials say more than 40-thousand plants were found and no arrests are expected.
    BERRYVILLE, Ark. - Thousands of marijuana plants have been destroyed after being found growing wild in north Arkansas. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office located the patch between Berryville and Eureka Springs. Officials say more than 40-thousand plants were found and no arrests are expected.

  • Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:09:38 GMT

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Army veteran’s dying wish is a phone call or text from you

    Army veteran’s dying wish is a phone call or text from you

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:15:30 GMT

    An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

    An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

  • Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:09:38 GMT

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

  • Sinkhole swallows house in Florida, appears to be moving toward nearby lake

    Sinkhole swallows house in Florida, appears to be moving toward nearby lake

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-07-14 16:58:49 GMT

    Authorities are scrambling to keep people safe from a massive, fast-growing sinkhole that swallowed two homes in a Land O’ Lakes neighborhood Friday morning. 

    Authorities are scrambling to keep people safe from a massive, fast-growing sinkhole that swallowed two homes in a Land O’ Lakes neighborhood Friday morning. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.