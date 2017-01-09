Audit says West Virginia paid too much to transport dead - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Audit says West Virginia paid too much to transport dead

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A new report says West Virginia's chief medical examiner has been paying too much to transport the dead.

The Legislative Post Audit Division says the state sometimes paid vendors for taking bodies to wrong locations in addition to paying excessive mileage reimbursement and additional fees for transporting two or more bodies together.

According to the report released Monday, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner overpaid transporters $217,597 over five years.

The findings go to the Department of Health and Human Resources with a recommendation to request money back from overpaid vendors.

The legislative auditor also found some duplicate payments, as well as state reimbursements for "wait time at the scene" that are not allowed.

Spokeswoman Allison Adler says the department's Bureau for Public Health will be exploring its options regarding the report.

