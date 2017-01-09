Prescription drug companies settles with WV for more than $47 mi - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Prescription drug companies settles with WV for more than $47 million

Posted: Updated:

Governor Tomblin and the Attorney General's Office announced today that settlements had been reached with two prescription drug companies due to allegations of excessive controlled substances distribution.

The lawsuit was brought on by the Attorney General's Office along with two state departments; Health and Human Resources, and Military Affairs and Public Safety. 

AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health, are set to pay $16 million and $20 million, respectively. 

Gov. Tomblin's release stated that the money from the settlement with be used to combat the drug epidemic, specifically in the support of drug abuse prevention and treatment.

"We've taken steps to combat drug abuse in West Virginia with distributors, prescribers and pharmacists, and the money from this settlement will help us expand those efforts with additional treatment and long-term recovery options," Gov. Tomblin said.

This settlement raises the total paid to West Virginia over $47 million. Past settlements include another $11 million in similar claims.

AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health still deny any wrongdoing or allegations related to unlawful distribution. Settlement terms agreed upon by the parties required them to pay the full amounts by the beginning of March 2017.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • State tax liens show a Justice company owing $1M

    State tax liens show a Justice company owing $1M

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:53:15 GMT
    Governor Justice wants 4.5 cent a gallon gas tax hike to fix roadsGovernor Justice wants 4.5 cent a gallon gas tax hike to fix roads

    Court records show West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed 4 new liens for almost $1 million against one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.

    Court records show West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed 4 new liens for almost $1 million against one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.

  • WV Budget Projects Overblown

    WV Budget Projects Overblown

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:57 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:57:06 GMT

    The Governor’s office reported final General Revenue Fund collection numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 were $120.7 million below original estimates. Several gap-filling measures, including taking $40.4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, effectively closed the revenue shortfall for the year. The Governor’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, highlighted that the Legislature presumed there would be $11 million in surplus from FY17 to be used in the Fiscal Year...

    The Governor’s office reported final General Revenue Fund collection numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 were $120.7 million below original estimates. Several gap-filling measures, including taking $40.4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, effectively closed the revenue shortfall for the year. The Governor’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, highlighted that the Legislature presumed there would be $11 million in surplus from FY17 to be used in the Fiscal Year...

  • Gov. Justice, Mitch Carmichael Fight Over Capitol Bathrooms

    Gov. Justice, Mitch Carmichael Fight Over Capitol Bathrooms

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-07-12 21:26:16 GMT

    West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is calling out the State Senate for wanting to upgrade private Capitol Bathrooms.

    West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is calling out the State Senate for wanting to upgrade private Capitol Bathrooms.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Army veteran’s dying wish is a phone call or text from you

    Army veteran’s dying wish is a phone call or text from you

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:15:30 GMT

    An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

    An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

  • Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:09:38 GMT

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

  • Social Security projects biggest payment increase in years

    Social Security projects biggest payment increase in years

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:42:48 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) – Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security are projected to receive their biggest payment increase in years this January. However, it’s only a 2.2 percent increase, or about $28 a month for the average recipient. The trustees who oversee Social Security and Medicare released their 2018 projections Thursday, along with their annual warning about the long-term financial problems of the federal government’s two bedrock retirement programs. Un...
    WASHINGTON (AP) – Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security are projected to receive their biggest payment increase in years this January. However, it’s only a 2.2 percent increase, or about $28 a month for the average recipient. The trustees who oversee Social Security and Medicare released their 2018 projections Thursday, along with their annual warning about the long-term financial problems of the federal government’s two bedrock retirement programs. Un...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.