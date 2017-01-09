Prescription drug companies settles with WV for more than $47 million

Governor Tomblin and the Attorney General's Office announced today that settlements had been reached with two prescription drug companies due to allegations of excessive controlled substances distribution.

The lawsuit was brought on by the Attorney General's Office along with two state departments; Health and Human Resources, and Military Affairs and Public Safety.

AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health, are set to pay $16 million and $20 million, respectively.

Gov. Tomblin's release stated that the money from the settlement with be used to combat the drug epidemic, specifically in the support of drug abuse prevention and treatment.

"We've taken steps to combat drug abuse in West Virginia with distributors, prescribers and pharmacists, and the money from this settlement will help us expand those efforts with additional treatment and long-term recovery options," Gov. Tomblin said.

This settlement raises the total paid to West Virginia over $47 million. Past settlements include another $11 million in similar claims.

AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health still deny any wrongdoing or allegations related to unlawful distribution. Settlement terms agreed upon by the parties required them to pay the full amounts by the beginning of March 2017.