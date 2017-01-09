Kanawha County School to Lose More Than 70 Jobs - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kanawha County School to Lose More Than 70 Jobs

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV -

Kanawha County Schools announced on it's Facebook page today that it is losing more than 70 positions.

According to the post, due to the loss of 731 students, Kanawha County Schools is losing state funding for 72 positions.

Thar 72 is broken up into  47 professional positions and 25 service positions.

The posts says the County is making every effort to "reduce positions that will least affect students and programs at the affected schools."

According to Briana Warner, the Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools, an unknown number of the 72 positions will come from the central office, and not every school in Kanawha County will be facing cuts.

The administrator for each affected school will receive a notice tomorrow with how many positions need to be eliminated at their school, and school administrators must return their cut list to the central office by Tuesday, January 17th, 2017.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

