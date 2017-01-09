Ohio Man Arrested for Soliciting 13-Year-Old for Sex

A Coolville man has been arrested for attempting to meet a 13-year-old for sex.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, 22-year-old Michael Smith of Coolville was arrested for attempting to meet a 13-year-old for sex.

The sheriff says the investigation began after learning that Smith has been communicating with the teenager via social media.

Deputies discovered that Smith has sent pictures of his genitalia, as well as solicited the 13-year-old on several occasions.

Deputies, posing as the 13-year-old, continued conversing with Smith, eventually leading to Smith driving to a decoy house with the intention of having sex with the 13-year-old.

Deputies intercepted Smith and was taken into custody.

He is currently being held at the Meigs County Jail pending his arraignment in court.