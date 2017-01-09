Mall brawls prompt some teen restrictions - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Mall brawls prompt some teen restrictions

All those mall brawls the days after Christmas are now prompting consequences.

Some malls in Ohio and beyond are now restricting children 17 and under from entering during weekend evening hours without an adult escort.

13 News looked into your thoughts about mall melees - and what might happen here. 

We found that those blanket mall brawls and melees across the country certainly got the attention of mall owners everywhere, including the Cafaro Company, which owns the Huntington Mall.

A Cafaro spokesperson told us they've had a few instances of problems, but nothing to the violent extent of what happened the day after Christmas.

Those violent incidents did however cause concerns.  

Mall managers told us with all the on-line shopping competition right now, Huntington is a welcoming mall, with many stores geared to teen buyers.  

Still, they have asked security to be more vigilant and aggressive with teens at times, and used dog patrols after some Cafaro Mall incidents.

We asked mall shoppers about security, teens and possible restrictions.

Shopper Scott Burchett told us. "It's a good idea teens be restricted in malls. Parents need to stop using malls as baby sitters.

But from mall shopper Larry Garrett, "In an area where they have had these kids of problems, it's very reasonable. In areas where they have not, it should be looked at on an individual basis."     

Mall owners here said if the level of what they call rambunctious teen activity rose to any extent, they would have to consider some restrictions.

Possibly, they would institute a rule not allowing teenagers in at certain hours without an adult escort.

After the national mall melees, security here is a little tighter, but no teen restrictions planned as of now.

Huntington Mall security officers will exclude or remove customers not dressed appropriately.

Instances like offensive words or markings on shirts and jackets, or something possibly threatening, like wearing a ski mask inside the mall.

