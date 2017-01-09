Meigs County Man Arrested for Stabbing Man in Face

The Meigs County Sheriff's Department have arrested an Ohio man for allegedly stabbing a man in the face.

On Friday, deputies for the department responded to the Ramsey residence on State Route 124 in Minersville to a reported stabbing.

At the scene, deputies located the victim, George Ramsey, who received a knife wound to the face, and was transported to Holtzer Meigs ER.

Justin Middleswart, age 38, of Portland, Ohio was located on Baldknob-Stiversville Road and taken into custody in suspicion of stabbing Ramsey.

Sheriff Wood and deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff's Department continue to investigate this crime.

We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.