Charleston Officer Accepts Plea Deal in Fatal Crash Case

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
UPDATE 11/9/17

Stephen Doss pleads guilty to a misdemeanor offense of Authorized Emergency Vehicle Violation during his pretrial.

On January 4th, 2017, Patrolman Doss was responding to a call when he was involved in an accident with his cruiser, in which his vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by an elderly woman.

The woman passed away as a result of the accident.

Doss pleaded guilty to operating an emergency motor vehicle without the use of the lights and sirens.

The charge carries a maximum of a $100 fine, and a sentence to jail for up to 10 days. Doss' negligent homicide charge has been dropped.

UPDATE 11/6/17 (11:00 PM)

Charleston City Council voted to approve a $675,000 settlement with the family of a woman killed in a crash with Charleston Police. The accident happened in January of 2017 on the city's west side. The police officer did not have his lights or sirens on when he was rushing to respond to a crime scene. Patrolman Stephen Doss' patrol car collided with Dora Clarke's vehicle. Clarke later died from her injuries.

In exchange for the $675,000 the Clarke family has agreed to release the city of any an all claims regarding Clarke's death.

Patrolman Doss will appear in court November 13th. 

UPDATE STORY: 8/4/17

According to court documents, Patrolman Stephen Doss, with the Charleston Police Department has been indicted on several charges in relation to an accident on January 9th, 2017, in which his vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by an elderly woman.

The woman passed away as a result of the accident.

Doss, 27, of Charleston has been indicted for negligent homicide, an authorized emergency vehicle violation and for speeding.

Doss is scheduled to be arraigned on September 7th. 

ORIGINAL STORY: 1/9/17

An elderly woman died Monday January 9th, 2017 after a car accident with a Charleston Police officer on January 4th.

Charleston Patrolman Stephen Doss was responding to an armed robbery call at Orchard Manor Wednesday morning. While driving on Washington Street West, the officer collided with an elderly woman at the intersection of Washington and Maryland Street. Both the patrolman and the woman suffered injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Charleston Police Department immediately launched an investigation into the accident. On Friday Patrolman Doss was place on administrative leave.

Charleston Police Chief Brent Webster said Patrolman Doss did not have lights or sirens on when the accident occurred. The officer was also driving above the speed limit. Due to the nature of the emergency call, Chief Webster said patrol car lights and siren should have been on.

On Monday the Chief Medical Examiners Office notified Chief Webster that the elderly woman had died.

The Kanawha County Prosecutors Office and Charleston Police Department are now working together on the case. The Prosecutor's Office is awaiting a final report from the Police Department. Chief Webster told 13 News they are still collecting evidence and finishing a crash reconstruction.

No word yet on whether Patrolman Doss will be facing any charges. He will remain on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

The family of the victim of the crash has asked that her identity remain anonymous. 

