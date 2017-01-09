Woman Dies After Accident with Charleston Police Officer

An elderly woman died Monday January 9th, 2017 after a car accident with a Charleston Police officer on January 4th.

Charleston Patrolman Stephen Doss was responding to an armed robbery call at Orchard Manor Wednesday morning. While driving on Washington Street West, the officer collided with an elderly woman at the intersection of Washington and Maryland Street. Both the patrolman and the woman suffered injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Charleston Police Department immediately launched an investigation into the accident. On Friday Patrolman Doss was place on administrative leave.

Charleston Police Chief Brent Webster said Patrolman Doss did not have lights or sirens on when the accident occurred. The officer was also driving above the speed limit. Due to the nature of the emergency call, Chief Webster said patrol car lights and siren should have been on.

On Monday the Chief Medical Examiners Office notified Chief Webster that the elderly woman had died.

The Kanawha County Prosecutors Office and Charleston Police Department are now working together on the case. The Prosecutor's Office is awaiting a final report from the Police Department. Chief Webster told 13 News they are still collecting evidence and finishing a crash reconstruction.

No word yet on whether Patrolman Doss will be facing any charges. He will remain on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

The family of the victim of the crash has asked that her identity remain anonymous.