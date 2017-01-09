1 person dead following vehicle accident in Kanawha County

UPDATE (1/10/17 11:30 AM):

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they discovered that a man had accidentally ran himself over.

The investigating deputies determined that the vehicle had stalled prior to entering a driveway, and the driver of the vehicle, Lewis Franklin Fizer, 67, attempted to push the vehicle into his driveway.

While doing so, Fizer slipped and slid over an embankment. The vehicle continued to roll, and rolled over Fizer.

Fizer died at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained from the vehicle rolling over him, and he was transported to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

Deputy R. S. Alford is investigating this incident and asks that anyone with any information contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

ORIGINAL:

One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Kanawha County, dispatchers confirmed.

According to dispatchers, the accident occurred on Kirby Hollow Road in the Loudendale area.

Another person was taken to a nearby hospital, but was conscious during transport.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and Emergency Medical Services, along with Loudendale and Davis Creek Volunteer Fire Departments are responding to the scene.

