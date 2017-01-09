Cabell County Man Killed, Woman Flown Out in Putnam County Crash

Chief Deputy Hayzlett of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to 13 News that a crash in Putnam County has claimed the life of a man, and caused a woman to need to be sent out via helicopter for treatments.

The wreck occurred around 7:30 p.m. off of U.S. Route 35 near Frazier's Bottom.

According to the deputy, one male from Cabell County was killed in the crash, and a woman was flown out with serious injuries.

The deceased man's identity has not been released yet.

That roadway has since reopened.

It is not clear what caused that crash yet.

We'll provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.