One person hurt in overnight shooting in Institute, WV

UPDATE: January 10, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.

The victim of the overnight shooting in Institute has been identified.

Cory Ellis, 23, was shot in the chest and then driven to Thomas Memorial Hospital by friends.

Due to his condition, Mr. Ellis was not able to provide any information to deputies as to whom his assailant was.

Upon conducting interviews with witnesses in the area, investigators concluded that at least one suspect approached the residence and knocked on the door. When Mr. Ellis answered the door, he was then shot.

After shooting Mr. Ellis, the suspect fled the scene and remains at-large.

ORIGINAL:



One person is in the hospital right now after a shooting in Institute, WV.

Dispatchers tell us the victim was taken to Thomas Memorial Hospital. There is no update on his or her condition at this time.

The shooting happened in the 100 Block of Washington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are handling the investigation.

