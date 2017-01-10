UPDATE: Racist Tweets get Huntington High Teacher Fired

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools has confirmed that Kanawha County Schools will extend their school days by 30 minutes beginning with this upcoming school year. The Communications Director says more information will be available as to the reasoning behind the decision tomorrow. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Circuit Judge James Rowe ruled Friday there was not sufficient evidence to show the Nicholas County Board of Education violated Open Meeting Laws in regards to school consolidation. Several Richwood residents and the Richwood Alumni Association sued the Board and Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick, requesting Judge Rowe grant an injunction to stop the consolidation from moving forward. This comes after flooding in June 2016 destroyed more than 50% of the value o...
Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly $2,700 from a safe at a West Virginia high school.
The mother of a high school student who was arrested in West Virginia has filed a complaint saying her son was later diagnosed with pain and deep bruising at the emergency room.
A woman that is part of the Nicholas County Board of Education has been arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses say a man was mowing his yard Saturday in the Brookfield Estates area with some juveniles that were helping him. The man and the juveniles got into a vehicle to get on the roadway. As the man was in the roadway pulling out from his home on Brookfield Estates, Kim Belletto, 42, of Canvas approached the man on th...
Kanawha County Board of Education is an additional school bus due to overcrowding on the buses coming from the Clendenin area for Elkview Middle and Clendenin Elementary students.
With school just around the corner, Kanawha County School bus drivers are reminding students of important safety rules to follow on the bus. KCS bus aide Rita Vineyard says many students forget basic safety rules because of the excitement that comes with the first day back. Here are a few Vineyard says you need to remember.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - One person has been stabbed in Saint Albans late Thursday evening. The stabbing occurred on the 60 block of McCormick Avenue in Saint Albans. According to dispatchers, a male called emergency services saying that he had been stabbed in the foot by a woman, who was intoxicated. The suspect is described as a white female with a pink shirt and blue jeans. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. We will provide more information on th...
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County family wants court officials to take another look at speeding fines assessed from a traffic violation. Parents of a teenager told the news station that their daughter was slapped with a speeding ticket fine higher than what most people normally see. Eight months after getting a license, Talia Harvey is dealing with not just a speeding ticket, but a very pricey one. “I kind of misjudged how fast I was going,” th...
