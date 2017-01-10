UPDATE: Racist Tweets get Huntington High Teacher Fired - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Racist Tweets get Huntington High Teacher Fired

UPDATE (5:00 PM 3/7/17):

A Huntington High Teacher suspended last month for sharing racially charged tweets has now been fired. 

Many students took issue with social studies teacher Mary Durstein's racial and religious messages and jokes.

Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers tells 13 News that the school board gave Durstein all required legal due process - and has voted to terminate her contract.

Flowers says Cabell County Schools fully embrace diversity and enforce a strict code of conduct.  

ORIGINAL:

A Huntington High social studies teacher, Mary Durstein, has been suspended with pay following a racial tweet sent from her personal social media account, according to multiple reports.  

WOWK can confirm that she was working at the lunch hour and by the end of Monday, she had been taken into an office and notified of her suspension.

The Herald Dispatch first reported the suspension and quoted Cabell County School's Jedd Flowers, “We expect the same conduct on social media that we do in the classroom,” he said. “We don’t want to deny teachers the access they can have to the Internet or Facebook and all the other stuff they want to have, but they need to be cognizant of who they are speaking to. And when what they say interferes with the educational process, it becomes a problem.”

Durstein's Twitter account, @pigpen63, has since been deleted from Twitter according to our searches.  We are still able to find some of her tweets and retweets online.

Multiple people are talking on Twitter alleging Durstein's been sending unprofessional tweets from this account for a while.

