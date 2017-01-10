Man pleads guilty to federal crime for string of Huntington heroin ODs

An Ohio man suspected of selling heroin in Huntington shortly before a string of 26 overdose calls in August 2016 pleaded guilty in federal court yesterday to distribution of heroin, according to a press release.

RELATED STORY: Police Chief: 2 Deaths Suspected from Heroin Overdoses

Bruce Lamar Griggs, 22 of Akron, allegedly went to the area of 914 Marcum Terrace in Huntington and sold heroin laced with fentanyl and carfentanil, an opiod known for being 10,000 times stronger than morphine, to a number of individuals.

RELATED STORY: Arrest Made in Rash of Huntington Heroin Overdoses

Approximately 26 people who bought heroin from Griggs suffered overdoses later that afternoon.

The overwhelming number of overdose calls prompted Huntington-area officials to warn users of the heightened danger this batch posed.

RELATED STORY: Man charged in 27 Huntington overdoses pleads not guilty

According to the release, Griggs admitted he was responsible for the overdoses and as a result "further stipulated to a sentencing enhancement" in his plea agreement.

Griggs will be sentenced in April.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.