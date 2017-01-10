Police Arrest Man in Braxton County After Wood County Shooting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police Arrest Man in Braxton County After Wood County Shooting

By Lacey Palmer, Assignment Editor
UPDATE (1/10/17 1:00 PM):

According to Lieutenant Michael Baylous of the West Virginia State Police, Jeffery Sampson was apprehended by State Police in Braxton County, WV shortly after noon.

Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly shot two people in Wood County near Nova Road early Tuesday.

Two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting, according to Wood County 911 officials. One victim was in critical condition, and the other victim's injuries were not life-threatening. 

A "be on the lookout" or "BOLO" has been issued for Jeff Sampson, who is about 36 years old, according to 911 officials, and is a white man with brown hair. He could be armed and dangerous, officials said.

Sampson is allegedly driving a 2004 Chevy Colorado painted red with camouflage on the bottom. The license plate is 7ZR 869, 911 officials said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sampson, please contact the Wood County Sheriff's Department at 304-424-1834.

