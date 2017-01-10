Kentucky State Police Search for Missing Girl

MOREHEAD, KY - The Kentucky State Police are searching for a runaway girl last seen on Christmas Day.

Angel Robinson, 16, of Wayne County, Kentucky was last seen at a residence on December 25th, 2016 in the Morehead, KY area, and Kentucky State Police received information about Robinson on December 26th.

Police say it is unknown if Robinson left the residence alone or if she is with someone.

Robinson has a tattoo on her left leg of “Eddie Jr” and one on her right shoulder of a Browning symbol.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robinson is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 606-784-4127.