Hostess Brands Issues Voluntary Recall for Possible Salmonella Contamination

Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess”) is voluntarily recalling its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess® Twinkies® because of a recall by Blommer Chocolate Company of the confectionary coating used on the Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies product.

According to the FDA, the confectionary coating contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC due to a concern of Salmonella contamination.

This recall only applies to the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies (UPC 888109111571), which were only sold in multipack boxes (9 individually wrapped cakes in a box).

No illnesses have been reported, and none of the confectionary coating sampled has tested positive for Salmonella.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Central Time.