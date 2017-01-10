Man Arrested for Murdering Ohio Woman with Three Kids in the House

A Scioto County man has been arrested with one count of 1st degree murder after a shooting Monday night.

Just after 7 p.m. Monday, the Scioto County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting on the 200 block of Piquet Road in the Wheelersburg area.

According to dispatchers, a witness stated that she saw a male suspect with something in his hands trying to get into a residence. The witness then said that she heard several gunshots, before the suspect jumped into a burgundy van and drove away.

Shortly afterwards, dispatchers received a call from a small child stating that her Aunt had been shot and was dead at this same location. The child told dispatchers that she was in the house, along with two other small children.

Three children ages 7 and under were present inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

The Scioto County Sheriff says that Amber Piguet, 25, of Wheelersburg was killed in that shooting.

Carl Hayden, 64, of South Webster, was apprehended a short time later, and has been arrested with one count of 1st degree murder.

He is currently being held in the Scioto County jail on a $100,000 bond.