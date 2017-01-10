WV Budget Still on Path for $400 Million Deficit

The West Virginia Legislature is busy crunching numbers again. New revenue today indicates a 98 million dollar budget deficit right now, but that could balloon to 400 million dollars by the 2018 fiscal year. Some lawmakers want increased revenue, while other want no new taxes.

"There's not much stomach here for raining taxes until we know, that programs that are duplicative; programs that are inefficient; we need to talk about how many vehicles the state has. All of those things," said State Sen. Ed Gaunch, (R) Kanawha.

"We've made sufficient budget cuts throughout the years. I think we are at a stage right now where further budget cuts will do detrimental damage to these agencies," said State Sen. Roman Prezioso, (D) Minority Leader.

As a candidate, Governor-elect Jim Justice promised no new taxes, so lawmakers may look for alternatives first.

"If there are duplications that we can take care of that would reduce what we need to spend. And we need to see if there is any fraud or waste," said Del. Charlotte Lane, (R) Kanawha.

"It's going to be a job. It's going to be a big job. There's going to have to be some cuts. There's going to have to be some taxes. There's are going to be lots of things that has to happen," said Del. Shirley Love, (D) Fayette.

The budget numbers are mixed, with coal and gas severance taxes up; but sales and income taxes down because of the June floods.

"And with just 5 days left in office, we are told Governor Tomblin could still propose some revenue measures, or some program cuts in his joint address to the legislature on Wednesday," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.