Local 7 year old's 911 call leads deputies to murder scene.

A local community feels deeply for three young children who saw a mother shot to death.

Now, the much older member of a troubled May-December relationship faces murder charges.

13 News has the story, and the 911 tape, from a brave 7 year old girl.

First, a neighbors 911 call of shots fired early Monday evening sent Sheriffs deputies to Amber Piguet's rural Scioto County mobile home.

On their way, Piguet's 7 year old niece, the oldest of the three children in the home, also called 911.

"Somebody just shot through the window and they killed my aunt." the little girl told dispatchers.

Sheriff Marty Donini said deputies found the young aunt and mother dead, shot multiple times through a bedroom window.

An intense investigation led to the arrest of the 25 year old woman's 65 year old ex-boyfriend, Carl Hayden, the father of their now two year old boy.

Amber's friend and landlord Eric Martin told 13 News," She was trying to break away from Carl Hayden. She was trying to get a custody battle settled. He has been stalking her for months, harassing her, and a lot of things happened and this was the end result, tragedy."

The sheriff said there was an escalating custody battle going on between the 25 and 65 year old over their two year old child.

In fact, they both attended mediation yesterday; a mediation he said evidently did not go well for Carl Hayden.

Donini told 13 News, "It was senseless and accomplished nothing. It was done in the presence of three young children who are going to live with those memories."

Sheriff Donini said all three children in the home are now in the custody of caring relatives.

The sheriff told us Carl Hayden may face additional charges to first degree murder.

Hayden is in jail on a half million dollar bond.