Two Arrested, One Wanted in Over Ten Thousand Dollars in Stolen Phones

The Ashland Police Department has identified and made arrests in a cell phone theft ring amounting to at least $13,000 in stolen phones.

Ashland Police received a phone call from Sprint to investigate an employee, who was suspected of stealing the stolen phones.

After an investigation of employee Ryan Maynard, Maynard admitted to sealing the phones from the Sprint store's inventory, and proving them to T.J. Sizemore to launder through The Phone Stone in Ashland for a fraction of the costs of the phones.

Ed Edwards, the owner of The Phone Store, sold some of the phones over the internet.

Ashland Police discovered over $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

Maynard and Edwards have been arrested, but T.J. Sizemore remains at large.

If you have any information on Sizemore contact the Ashland Police Department at 606-329-1771 or call 911.