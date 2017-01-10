Parents charged after dead girl found "concealed" in family's restaurant

UPDATE: The parents of a missing 5-year-old in Ohio are now facing charges after the child's body is found.

According to CBS News, police say Ashley Zhao's body was "concealed" inside her family's restaurant in Jackson Township where she was reported missing Monday evening.

The mother is now charged with murder, the father is being charged with complicity in the case.

No word on the cause of death.

ORIGINAL: Our Cleveland affiliate Cleveland 19 is reporting that a missing child's body has been discovered.

An endangered missing child advisory has been canceled after a child that went missing Monday night in North Canton, Ohio was found dead and "concealed" inside of her family's restaurant, according to police.

Police: Ashley Zhao found dead.

Police had been searching for Ashley Zhao, 5, who went missing Monday evening in Jackson Township at Ang's Asian Cuisine.

Police originally believed she had wandered out of the back door of the restaurant at 4924 Portage St. NW. The business is owned Liang J. Zhao.

Her parents reported her missing from that location.

