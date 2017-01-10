Police investigating Shots Fired On Charleston's West Side

Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Charleston's west side. Patrolmen have the intersection of Florida and Main Street blocked off while investigators work the scene. The shooting happened a few blocks from the Mary C. Snow Elementary School.

A gun and shell casings were recovered on scene. No injuries have been reported.

No word yet on who may have shot the firearm or why the shooting may have happened.

Charleston Police Department expects the intersection to be opened later this evening. In the meantime drivers are asked to avoid this area.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.