Greater Kanawha Long-Term Recovery Committee Continues Search for Volunteers

Attorneys that represented Richwood residents in a lawsuit against the Nicholas County Board of Education, have now filed a motion in the Board's suit against the state.
An emotional night in what could be the last graduation at Richwood High School. Parents, teachers and neighbors packed a gymnasium, renovated by Jim Justice after the June flooding. The 2017 Lumberjacks overcame more than just final exams to get to graduation day. But amidst the excitement was the palpable tension between the city of Richwood and the Nicholas County Board of Education over replacing flooded schools.
Parents are angry in Richwood after several children came home sick after helping moving equipment and taking classes in new modular classrooms. Video sent to 13 News shows Richwood High School students wearing breathing masks as they move band gear into new modular classrooms earlier this week. One student said the masks were needed because of strong fumes in the pods.
"It can only get better. It can't get any worse. It's been as bad as it can be, you know I think, so it's got to get better." The owner of Bill's Used Cars is optimistic that things are improving in his community. His business was devastated by the June floods from the neighboring Elk River. He is one of the hundreds of West Virginia small business owners to get at $2,000 dollar RISE grant to help rebuild: Bill Naylor, Bill's Used Cars "Well yeah, anything will help. ...
Families who lost their homes to flooding this summer will be getting a special gift Tuesday. Students across the state put their talents to use to get families out of the cold through the Big Hearts Tiny Houses project. Putnam Career and Technical Center along with several other schools spent weeks building little houses for families who lost everything. "I'll be very happy when this gets to the right family and when I hear about them being out of the cold," s...
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.
NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification. The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...
Metro Dispatch confirms that a vehicle has hit a power pole causing downed lines. The incident happened near 40th St and Cross Lanes Dr in Nitro. The road is currently shut down. There is no word on any injuries as of yet. Nitro Police and Fire Department are responding. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Just after Midnight last night 911 got a call that a pedestrian has been struck. Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's responded to the scene on Rt. 60 near Witcher Creek. According to deputies by the time the driver saw the female, he was unable to swerve and miss her. The female was struck and died at the scene. The driver called 911 and remained at the scene until law enforcement arrived.
KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch.
A Kanawha County Man is charged with felony cruelty to animals. Teddy Lee Estep II, 22, allegedly intentionally set fire to a small dog, weighing about 20 pounds, causing "severe burns, scorched hair, blisters and excessive pain to the animal." The incident happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Jonquil Drive, according to West Virginia State Troopers.
