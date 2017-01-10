Charleston Warrant Sweep Nets 9 Arrests

CHARLESTON- Charleston Police Department targets a swarm of thieves that have been plaguing the capitol city.

The sweep of outstanding warrants helped get nine suspected robbers and drug dealers off the streets of Charleston. (See full list below)

"Due to the rash of break-ins and thefts we've had this year. If you're in jail, you can't break into someone's house," Lt. Steve Cooper, Chief Detective of the Charleston Police Department told 13 News.

Many suspects wanted during the sweep were repeat offenders.

"Some of these individuals are known to us through past criminal history and some of them are even out on bond for other crimes," Lt. Cooper added.

That's why the Kanawha County Prosecutor's Office asked judges for higher bonds on the 9 arrested, hoping to protect the community from the rash of robberies in the community.

"Many of them have extensive criminal records and we wanted to make sure the appropriate bond was at least considered by the magistrate," Kanawha County's Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Miller said.

"Those who have criminal histories or are violating their bail, we are requesting a higher bond just because them possibly being a flight risk or being a danger to the public," Lt. Cooper added.

With these nine behind bars, Charleston Police hopes the city can sleep a little safer tonight.

This is a full list of those arrested Tuesday and their corresponding charges:

1. Eric L. White, a white male 24 years of age, arrested for a burglary warrant, three (3) counts of obstructing, and driving while revoked.

2. Jerome T. Prior, a black male 28 years of age, arrested for 3rd offense sexual abuse warrant and theft related capii.

3. Hellena D. Quarles, a black female 53 years of age, arrested for felony shoplifting warrant.

4. Justin Kennedy, a white male 26 years of age, arrested for a grand larceny warrant.

5. Geoffry Wilborne, a black male 30 years of age, arrested for a destruction of property warrant and multiple drug possession capii.

6. Brandon Atkins, a white male 26 years of age, arrested for a transferring/receiving stolen property warrant. More theft related charges are to come.

7. Clinton Haas, a white male 21 years of age, arrested for violation of bond (day report violation.)

8. Martin Clinton, a black male 43 years of age, arrested for a 1st degree robbery warrant. Martin Clinton is also a fugitive from justice from Ohio.

9. Ahoiseye T. Coleman, a black female 18 years of age, arrested for an embezzlement warrant.