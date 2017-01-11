Two dead after fatal shooting, one man in custody

Kanawha County Man Allegedly Sets Dog On Fire Kanawha County Man Allegedly Sets Dog On Fire A Kanawha County Man is charged with felony cruelty to animals. Teddy Lee Estep II, 22, allegedly intentionally set fire to a small dog, weighing about 20 pounds, causing "severe burns, scorched hair, blisters and excessive pain to the animal." The incident happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Jonquil Drive, according to West Virginia State Troopers. A Kanawha County Man is charged with felony cruelty to animals. Teddy Lee Estep II, 22, allegedly intentionally set fire to a small dog, weighing about 20 pounds, causing "severe burns, scorched hair, blisters and excessive pain to the animal." The incident happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Jonquil Drive, according to West Virginia State Troopers.

One Man Dead And Another In Custody After Bluefield Home Invasion (WVNS) -Bluefield Police responded to a call of a home invasion off of Ronceverte Street in Bluefield, Thursday, July 13th. According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner, Michael Thompson, returned with his ex-girlfriend, Samantha Steele, and found two men wearing black ski masks. The men were identified as Daniel Wyatt and Charles Proffitt. They began assaulting Thompson and Steele before they ran from house into the nearby woods. The Blue...

Fayette County Commission Establishes Cash Rewards for Crimes Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Fayette County Commission has authorized the establishment of a special fund in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia to offer cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of criminal suspects in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley and Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah released the following information concerning this reward fund: According to the press release, the members of the Fayette County Commissi...

40,000 Marijuana Plants Found "Growing Wild" in North Arkansas BERRYVILLE, Ark. - Thousands of marijuana plants have been destroyed after being found growing wild in north Arkansas. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office located the patch between Berryville and Eureka Springs. Officials say more than 40-thousand plants were found and no arrests are expected.

Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification. The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...