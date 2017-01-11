Man Takes Police on Wild Chase Through Farm Field

The Milton Police Department, along with help from Barboursville Police, WV State Police, and the WV DNR has arrested a man after a wild police chase.

According to a release, Milton Police asked to speak to Justin Brafford at a Marathon gas station.

Instead of speaking with officers, Brafford sped off westbound on U.S. Route 60 in his pickup truck.

A pursuit then ensued for Brafford, as drove from police over multiple roads. In addition, he ran a DNR roadblock and ended up at a farm on Barker Ridge Road, where he crashed through a double cattle gate, drove through a field and through a electric fence, before bailing and fleeing on foot.

Brafford was located in the woods a short time later.

He is being charged with fleeing by vehicle with property damage, fleeing on foot, driving suspended, and entry upon enclosed land. He is being held on a $12,000 bond.