Woman Accused of Getting Drunk at Walmart, Grabbing EMT's Groin

LADY LAKE, FL - Police say a woman drank five beers in a Walmart aisle then assaulted an EMT while she was in handcuffs.

CBS affiliate WKMG reports the arrest report says, Shellby Conder, 18, told the Walmart’s manager that she was drunk after drinking five cans of beer from the beer aisle. The report also says that she asked for a ride home.

Once deputies arrived, Conder allegedly resisted, kicking one as she was being handcuffed. Paramedics were then called to evaluate her, and police say Conder grabbed one’s groin.

According to the report, while Conder was in the patrol vehicle, she told deputies, “I’m sorry to who I hit.”

Conder is being held on $15,500 bond and is charged with battery on a officer, larceny petit theft and resisting officer with violence.  

