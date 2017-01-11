Huntington a finalist in blight restoration scholarship contest

Does it bother you when your local cities spend thousands of tax dollars on studies and consulting, and the problem or issue doesn't seem to get fixed?

13 news found that Huntington has a good chance to save all those tax dollars and spend it's money on the issue itself, cleaning up blight.

"We would love to meet with these people, "Brandee McCoy told us.

The leader with the grass roots Fairfeld West neighborhood's Mountain State Community Development group works to replace blighted properties with new affordable homes.

They said they would love to meet with the nationally acclaimed Center for Community Progress, experts at turning blight into bliss.

Group President Robin Lapsley told 13 News, "We don't know everything, if you can get a lot of people together, its wisdom to have a lot of council."

Huntington's leaders said their ongoing community revitalization projects caught the Center's eye. Like the continued demolition of the Northcott Court housing projects.

The are moving those displaced residents to former blighted homes, turned into vacant lots, now developed into a new senior citizen housing complex.

Huntington is among five finalists, including Las Vegas and Memphis, to win 400 scholarship hours of subsidized technical assistance from the national leader in breaking new ground in property restoration.

City councilman Alex Vence weighed in to say, "Other people see that change and say that's a good idea, this is a place where I want to live and spend my money."

Community activist Brandee McCoy added, "It's important to keep the ball rolling because this is our home this is our area, and we believe in this area and the people within this area.

McCoy said she believed winning free blight restoration study and council would mean more eradication funding, and restore more community hope.

The five finalists' include Las Vegas, Memphis, Albany, New York, the Pittsburgh area and Huntington.

Up to three of the five will win the scholarships.

We'll let you know when they announce the winners.