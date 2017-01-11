Huntington a finalist in blight restoration scholarship contest - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Huntington a finalist in blight restoration scholarship contest

Does it bother you when your local cities spend thousands of tax dollars on studies and consulting, and the problem or issue doesn't seem to get fixed?

13 news found that Huntington has a good chance to save all those tax dollars and spend it's money on the issue itself, cleaning up blight.

"We would love to meet with these people, "Brandee McCoy told us.  

The leader with the grass roots Fairfeld West neighborhood's Mountain State Community Development group works to replace blighted properties with new affordable homes.

They said they would love to meet with the nationally acclaimed Center for Community Progress, experts at turning blight into bliss.

Group President Robin Lapsley told 13 News, "We don't know everything, if you can get a lot of people together, its wisdom to have a lot of council."

Huntington's leaders said their ongoing community revitalization projects caught the Center's eye. Like the continued demolition of the Northcott Court housing projects.

The are moving those displaced residents to former blighted homes, turned into vacant lots, now developed into a new senior citizen housing complex.

Huntington is among five finalists, including Las Vegas and Memphis, to win 400 scholarship hours of subsidized technical assistance from the national leader in breaking new ground in property restoration.

City councilman Alex Vence weighed in to say, "Other people see that change and say that's a good idea, this is a place where I want to live and spend my money."

Community activist Brandee McCoy added, "It's important to keep the ball rolling because this is our home this is our area, and we believe in this area and the people within this area.

McCoy said she believed winning free blight restoration study and council would mean more eradication funding, and restore more community hope.

The five finalists' include Las Vegas, Memphis, Albany, New York, the Pittsburgh area and Huntington.

Up to three of the five will win the scholarships.

We'll let you know when they announce the winners.

  • State tax liens show a Justice company owing $1M

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:53:15 GMT
    Court records show West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed 4 new liens for almost $1 million against one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.

  • WV Budget Projects Overblown

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:57 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:57:06 GMT

    The Governor’s office reported final General Revenue Fund collection numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 were $120.7 million below original estimates. Several gap-filling measures, including taking $40.4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, effectively closed the revenue shortfall for the year. The Governor’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, highlighted that the Legislature presumed there would be $11 million in surplus from FY17 to be used in the Fiscal Year...

  • Gov. Justice, Mitch Carmichael Fight Over Capitol Bathrooms

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-07-12 21:26:16 GMT

    West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is calling out the State Senate for wanting to upgrade private Capitol Bathrooms.

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
  • Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:09:38 GMT

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

  • Hurricane Police Need Your Help Identifying Two Shoplifters

    Sunday, July 16 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-17 00:22:16 GMT
    Hurricane Police are needing the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. One suspect allegedly stole a bicycle and the other man some fishing equipment. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Hurricane Police Department at  (304) 562-9911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Photo Credit- Scott Edwards
  • Army veteran’s dying wish is a phone call or text from you

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:15:30 GMT

    An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

