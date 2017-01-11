IRS to delay tax refunds for millions of low-income families

Court records show West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed 4 new liens for almost $1 million against one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.
The Governor’s office reported final General Revenue Fund collection numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 were $120.7 million below original estimates. Several gap-filling measures, including taking $40.4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, effectively closed the revenue shortfall for the year. The Governor’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, highlighted that the Legislature presumed there would be $11 million in surplus from FY17 to be used in the Fiscal Year...
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is calling out the State Senate for wanting to upgrade private Capitol Bathrooms.
Two U.S. Congressmen have introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for Obstruction of Justice.
A federal appeals court has upheld $1.23 million in civil contempt fines ordered against one of Gov. Jim Justice's family coal companies.
CNBC has rated West Virginia as the worst state for business in America in 2017.
There’s now an official campaign committee to get actor and former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson elected as president in 2020. A West Virginia formally created the campaign committee called “Run The Rock 2020,” according to Federal Election Committee records.
The Charleston Police Department is getting a new Chief of Police.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is now a candidate for the United State Senate, declaring for the republican primary. "I know how to save money and run a tight ship. My office saved 4 million dollars, simply by creating the state's first ever disability fraud unit," said Atty. Gen Patrick Morrisey, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate. Not everyone is a fan of Morrisey getting into the Senate race. Third District Congressman Evan Jenkins is also in the Republican ...
West Virginia's Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced his candidacy for the US Senate in West Virginia against Democrat Senator Joe Manchin.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification. The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...
Dangerous needles being found in public places. It’s as story heard all too too often as the drug epidemic ravages the region. Now dozens of those needles are off the streets of Huntington thanks to a group in Huntington trying to make the city safer. "I mean it makes me sick, it makes me deathly ill," said Sharon Baumgardner Setliff as she looked down at all the trash and needles collected from the walking tunnel by 5th Street West and Jackson Avenue. "Th...
An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.
KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch.
According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.
