Mother Allegedly Locked Emaciated Boy in Bathroom for More Than - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Mother Allegedly Locked Emaciated Boy in Bathroom for More Than a Year

Posted: Updated:
Brandy Jaynes CBS AFFILIATE KUTV Brandy Jaynes CBS AFFILIATE KUTV

By BRADY McCOMBS
Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah mother has been charged with child abuse by authorities who say she locked her 12-year-old son in a filthy bathroom without lights for at least one year, leaving him dangerously malnourished.

The boy's father found him in the mother's house Friday night in the small southeastern Utah city of Toquerville near the state line with Arizona, Washington County Sheriff's Office Lt. David Crouse said on Tuesday.

Authorities found feces throughout the bathroom, one blanket, a few empty cans of beans and a camera that may have been used to capture what was going on in there, Crouse said. The boy was likely kept in the dark, he said. Investigators found 3 square feet of duct tape mounted on the light switch so it could not be turned on. The door had locks on the outside.

The boy, who was unable to stand on his own and weighed 30 pounds, was taken to a hospital where he is expected to remain for weeks to recover, Crouse said. The doctor who treated the boy says it is the worst case of malnourishment he had ever seen, Crouse said.

The 36-year-old woman was charged Monday with felony child abuse.

The Associated Press is not naming her to avoid identifying the boy. Her lawyer did not immediately return a call for comment.

The boy's two siblings told investigators their brother had been in the bathroom for at least one year. They said they hadn't even spoken to their brother through the door in six months, Crouse said. He declined to give their ages, but said one was old enough to understand things.

"It is one of the most horrible things I've ever had to see," Crouse said. "I wish I could unsee it."

The woman's two other children have been put in custody of state child protective services. Investigators are talking with those kids to determine if they had been abused, Crouse said.

The probable cause statement shows the mother told detectives her son chose to sleep and stay in the bathroom. She says she would occasionally lock him in the bathroom for his own safety when she left the house.

The statement says the mother said she was trying to feed her son protein shakes to increase his weight.

She is being held on $20,000 bail, and expected to be back in court on Jan. 17.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Overnight Shooting In Kentucky Has One Person Clinging to Life

    Overnight Shooting In Kentucky Has One Person Clinging to Life

    Sunday, July 16 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-07-17 00:24:42 GMT

    GRETHEL, KY (July 16, 2017) Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Post, is investigating a shooting in Floyd County. The incident occurred during the morning hours of Saturday, July 15, 2017.  The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim and Toby Akers, 41 of Martin, were involved in an altercation at Branhams Creek in the Grethel community of Floyd County.  Akers shot the victim and fled the scene.  The victim was transported to Pikeville Medical ...

    GRETHEL, KY (July 16, 2017) Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Post, is investigating a shooting in Floyd County. The incident occurred during the morning hours of Saturday, July 15, 2017.  The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim and Toby Akers, 41 of Martin, were involved in an altercation at Branhams Creek in the Grethel community of Floyd County.  Akers shot the victim and fled the scene.  The victim was transported to Pikeville Medical ...

  • Hurricane Police Need Your Help Identifying Two Shoplifters

    Hurricane Police Need Your Help Identifying Two Shoplifters

    Sunday, July 16 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-17 00:22:16 GMT
    Hurricane Police are needing the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. One suspect allegedly stole a bicycle and the other man some fishing equipment. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Hurricane Police Department at  (304) 562-9911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Photo Credit- Scott Edwards
    Hurricane Police are needing the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. One suspect allegedly stole a bicycle and the other man some fishing equipment. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Hurricane Police Department at  (304) 562-9911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Photo Credit- Scott Edwards

  • Ashland Police Need Your Help

    Ashland Police Need Your Help

    Sunday, July 16 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-07-16 20:05:51 GMT
    The Ashland Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the suspect in the attached photographs. The male is wanted for questioning in a vehicle theft . If you have any information and would like to remain anonymous you can call our silent witness tip line at (606) 329-1771 or email us at silentwitness@ashlandkypd.com.
    The Ashland Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the suspect in the attached photographs. The male is wanted for questioning in a vehicle theft . If you have any information and would like to remain anonymous you can call our silent witness tip line at (606) 329-1771 or email us at silentwitness@ashlandkypd.com.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:09:38 GMT

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

  • Hurricane Police Need Your Help Identifying Two Shoplifters

    Hurricane Police Need Your Help Identifying Two Shoplifters

    Sunday, July 16 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-17 00:22:16 GMT
    Hurricane Police are needing the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. One suspect allegedly stole a bicycle and the other man some fishing equipment. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Hurricane Police Department at  (304) 562-9911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Photo Credit- Scott Edwards
    Hurricane Police are needing the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. One suspect allegedly stole a bicycle and the other man some fishing equipment. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Hurricane Police Department at  (304) 562-9911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Photo Credit- Scott Edwards

  • Volunteers clean up trash and needles in walking tunnel in Huntington

    Volunteers clean up trash and needles in walking tunnel in Huntington

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:06:01 GMT

    Dangerous needles being found in public places. It’s as story heard all too too often as the drug epidemic ravages the region. Now dozens of those needles are off the streets of Huntington thanks to a group in Huntington trying to make the city safer. "I mean it makes me sick, it makes me deathly ill," said  Sharon Baumgardner Setliff as she looked down at all the trash and needles collected from the walking tunnel by 5th Street West and Jackson Avenue. "Th...

    Dangerous needles being found in public places. It’s as story heard all too too often as the drug epidemic ravages the region. Now dozens of those needles are off the streets of Huntington thanks to a group in Huntington trying to make the city safer. "I mean it makes me sick, it makes me deathly ill," said  Sharon Baumgardner Setliff as she looked down at all the trash and needles collected from the walking tunnel by 5th Street West and Jackson Avenue. "Th...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.