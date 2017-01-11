Major upgrades planned for Valley Park in Putnam County, WV

Putnam County is pushing closer to a multimillion dollar makeover for Valley Park.

Over the next two years there will be some big changes aimed at making the park more attractive for bigger events.

The work comes with a $15 million price tag.

"It is going to be the focal point for Putnam County," said Jarrod Dean, Executive Director of the Putnam County Parks and Recreation Commission.

They'll construct a new convention center that can hold close to a thousand people.

"We'll be able to hold large conferences," Dean said.

The county is also hoping the project will bring more money to the area.

"I plan on bringing in large tournaments so the hotels are going to benefit from that as well as the restaurants," Dean said.

They'll also be changing an existing maintenance building into a venue for barn style weddings, concerts and other events.

There is also work underway on the Wave Pool. Dean said as of now that work is on schedule and the pool should be able to open this summer.