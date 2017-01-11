West Virginia Legislature Sworn In; Budget Crisis Awaits - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia Legislature Sworn In; Budget Crisis Awaits

Posted: Updated:
2017 West Virginia Legislature Sworn In 2017 West Virginia Legislature Sworn In
Senator Mitch Carmichael is the new Senate President Senator Mitch Carmichael is the new Senate President
Gov. Tomblin made his final address to the Legislature joint-session Gov. Tomblin made his final address to the Legislature joint-session

"Senate will Come to Order!" said State Senator Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

And with that the 2017 West Virginia Legislature was sworn in, and the work begins. Faced with a 400 million dollar budget deficit, there will pressure to cut programs, increase taxes, or both.

"I don't know about the rest of the body., I can't peak for everybody else, but I'm definitely not going to vote for any tax increases," said Del. Mike Folk, (R) Berkeley.

"I mean you can go into Raleigh County, you can go across the state. You can see where there are cuts to government programs. You've seen layoffs across a number of agencies. We've been down this cutting path," said Del. Mick Bates, (D) Raleigh.

Among the loudest applause was for outgoing Governor Earl Ray Tomblin, who came to the joint session to propose a sales tax increase instead of more cuts.

"We have cut services to the point where we cannot care for people or educate our students," said Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, (D) West Virginia.

The tax issue will be delayed, but many lawmakers also have other priorities.

"I'm a school teacher so education is high on my list. I'm a big supporter of agriculture," said Del. Robert Thompson, (D) Wayne.

"There's too many West Virginians throwing their life away on drugs. And we really need to address that. That's a huge priority for me," said Del, Cindy Frich, (R) Monongalia.

A lot depends on the agenda of incoming Governor Jim Justice.

"With the Ceremonial events behind us, the legislature  will now be in recess until February 8th, when the 60 day session begins," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • State tax liens show a Justice company owing $1M

    State tax liens show a Justice company owing $1M

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:53:15 GMT
    Governor Justice wants 4.5 cent a gallon gas tax hike to fix roadsGovernor Justice wants 4.5 cent a gallon gas tax hike to fix roads

    Court records show West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed 4 new liens for almost $1 million against one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.

    Court records show West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed 4 new liens for almost $1 million against one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.

  • WV Budget Projects Overblown

    WV Budget Projects Overblown

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:57 PM EDT2017-07-13 02:57:06 GMT

    The Governor’s office reported final General Revenue Fund collection numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 were $120.7 million below original estimates. Several gap-filling measures, including taking $40.4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, effectively closed the revenue shortfall for the year. The Governor’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, highlighted that the Legislature presumed there would be $11 million in surplus from FY17 to be used in the Fiscal Year...

    The Governor’s office reported final General Revenue Fund collection numbers for Fiscal Year 2017 were $120.7 million below original estimates. Several gap-filling measures, including taking $40.4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, effectively closed the revenue shortfall for the year. The Governor’s chief of staff, Nick Casey, highlighted that the Legislature presumed there would be $11 million in surplus from FY17 to be used in the Fiscal Year...

  • Gov. Justice, Mitch Carmichael Fight Over Capitol Bathrooms

    Gov. Justice, Mitch Carmichael Fight Over Capitol Bathrooms

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-07-12 21:26:16 GMT

    West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is calling out the State Senate for wanting to upgrade private Capitol Bathrooms.

    West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is calling out the State Senate for wanting to upgrade private Capitol Bathrooms.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:09:38 GMT

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

  • Hurricane Police Need Your Help Identifying Two Shoplifters

    Hurricane Police Need Your Help Identifying Two Shoplifters

    Sunday, July 16 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-17 00:22:16 GMT
    Hurricane Police are needing the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. One suspect allegedly stole a bicycle and the other man some fishing equipment. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Hurricane Police Department at  (304) 562-9911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Photo Credit- Scott Edwards
    Hurricane Police are needing the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. One suspect allegedly stole a bicycle and the other man some fishing equipment. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Hurricane Police Department at  (304) 562-9911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Photo Credit- Scott Edwards

  • Army veteran’s dying wish is a phone call or text from you

    Army veteran’s dying wish is a phone call or text from you

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:15:30 GMT

    An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

    An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.