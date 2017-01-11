West Virginia Legislature Sworn In; Budget Crisis Awaits

"Senate will Come to Order!" said State Senator Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

And with that the 2017 West Virginia Legislature was sworn in, and the work begins. Faced with a 400 million dollar budget deficit, there will pressure to cut programs, increase taxes, or both.

"I don't know about the rest of the body., I can't peak for everybody else, but I'm definitely not going to vote for any tax increases," said Del. Mike Folk, (R) Berkeley.

"I mean you can go into Raleigh County, you can go across the state. You can see where there are cuts to government programs. You've seen layoffs across a number of agencies. We've been down this cutting path," said Del. Mick Bates, (D) Raleigh.

Among the loudest applause was for outgoing Governor Earl Ray Tomblin, who came to the joint session to propose a sales tax increase instead of more cuts.

"We have cut services to the point where we cannot care for people or educate our students," said Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, (D) West Virginia.

The tax issue will be delayed, but many lawmakers also have other priorities.

"I'm a school teacher so education is high on my list. I'm a big supporter of agriculture," said Del. Robert Thompson, (D) Wayne.

"There's too many West Virginians throwing their life away on drugs. And we really need to address that. That's a huge priority for me," said Del, Cindy Frich, (R) Monongalia.

A lot depends on the agenda of incoming Governor Jim Justice.

"With the Ceremonial events behind us, the legislature will now be in recess until February 8th, when the 60 day session begins," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.