Roane County Fire is a Total Loss

Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification. The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

Hurricane Police Need Your Help Identifying Two Shoplifters Hurricane Police are needing the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. One suspect allegedly stole a bicycle and the other man some fishing equipment. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Hurricane Police Department at (304) 562-9911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Photo Credit- Scott Edwards

Volunteers clean up trash and needles in walking tunnel in Huntington Dangerous needles being found in public places. It's as story heard all too too often as the drug epidemic ravages the region. Now dozens of those needles are off the streets of Huntington thanks to a group in Huntington trying to make the city safer. "I mean it makes me sick, it makes me deathly ill," said Sharon Baumgardner Setliff as she looked down at all the trash and needles collected from the walking tunnel by 5th Street West and Jackson Avenue. "Th...

Man Trapped in ATM Sends Note Begging Customers For Help CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Police say a Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape. Corpus Christi police Lt. Chris Hooper says the contractor became stuck Wednesday when he was changing a lock to a Bank of America room that leads to the ATM. The unidentified contractor, who had left his cellphone in his truck, encountered a problem with the lock. He passed notes through the ATM receipt slo...

New Jersey Beekeeper, Wife Hospitalized After Colony Attack RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) -- Officials say a New Jersey beekeeper and his wife were hospitalized after the man's colony became aggressive and swarmed part of the town where the hive was located. Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney told The Record (https://njersy.co/2ttH3Zo ) on Saturday it's unclear what angered the colony, but he was concerned and planning to subdue or destroy the bees. The town's Office of Emergency Management warned people to stay clear of the area where the attack hap...