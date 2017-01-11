Robbery Occurs Near Marshall University

A robbery has occurred this evening near Marshall University Wednesday.

The robbery was reported just after 8 p.m. at the 7-11 convenience store on the corner of 19th Street and 5th Avenue.

Two suspects fled west from the scene. At this time, dispatchers say a weapon was not brandished, and it is not known what the robbers got away with.

They were both wearing dark hoodies. One was wearing jeans and one in red pants.

If you see suspicious activity, you are asked to call 911.