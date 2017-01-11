Robbery Occurs Near Marshall University

Metro Dispatch confirms that a vehicle has hit a power pole causing downed lines. The incident happened near 40th St and Cross Lanes Dr in Nitro. The road is currently shut down. There is no word on any injuries as of yet. Nitro Police and Fire Department are responding. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Just after Midnight last night 911 got a call that a pedestrian has been struck. Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's responded to the scene on Rt. 60 near Witcher Creek. According to deputies by the time the driver saw the female, he was unable to swerve and miss her. The female was struck and died at the scene. The driver called 911 and remained at the scene until law enforcement arrived.
Saint Albans Police say two police officers have been hurt, and three people have been detained after a police pursuit.
Authorities are scrambling to keep people safe from a massive, fast-growing sinkhole that swallowed two homes in a Land O’ Lakes neighborhood Friday morning.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. According to a release, the juvenile, named Hayley Estep, left her residence in the Enon area around approximately 2:00am on Tuesday morning. Hayley is 13 years old, 5'4" in height, and weighs 207 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what the juvenile may have been wearing. It is also unknown where she may have went. Anyon...
KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch.
Police say a fuel truck driver who apparently overdosed on drugs and was found slumped over the wheel of his running vehicle at an Ohio gas station was "sitting on a bomb."
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification. The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...
An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.
Dangerous needles being found in public places. It’s as story heard all too too often as the drug epidemic ravages the region. Now dozens of those needles are off the streets of Huntington thanks to a group in Huntington trying to make the city safer. "I mean it makes me sick, it makes me deathly ill," said Sharon Baumgardner Setliff as she looked down at all the trash and needles collected from the walking tunnel by 5th Street West and Jackson Avenue. "Th...
KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) - Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch.
According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.
