Recovery Point Charleston Working to Reunite Mothers with Children

A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
The family of Madison Coe, 14, authorized the release of her last image sent via text message before she died while staying with her dad.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for Child Abuse/Neglect, one person for Sexual Assault, and two people for obstructing and resisting arrest.
Investigators say the death of a toddler who was trapped in a hot car appears to be an accident.
A 12.5 foot Great White Shark is making the North Carolina coast his home.
Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges.
Ophthalmologists made a shocking discovery while trying to operate on a patient last year–the woman had 27 contact lenses still in her eye.
The Hurricane Police department is asking for your help identifying two shoplifting suspects.
Police are looking for a man dressed as a clown who reportedly tried to lure a 9-year-old girl with money.
NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification. The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...
