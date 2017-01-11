Recovery Point Charleston Working to Reunite Mothers with Children

Stephanie Hall says the hardest thing about recovering from her addiction to heroine is being away from her two little girls.

"To go without your children is a horrible feeling and to know that you caused it yourself is a lot harder to handle," said Stephanie.

She's been at Recovery Point Charleston since November and recently got the chance to see her daughters again.

Program organizers say most women at Recovery Point do have kids.

"There are some that don't but most of them do and for a lot of them do. For a lot of them that is their biggest motivator getting their children back," said Rachel Thaxton, Program Director at Recovery Point Charleston.

After receiving a $5,000 donation, Recovery Point Charleston plans to open a new room at their facility where mothers and their children can spend time together.

Right now, their biggest focus is finding volunteers to help design the family room. They want to make the room as comfortable and inviting as possible, giving mothers the best opportunity to reconnect with their kids.

"It gives people hope and it gives the other clients hope that they will be able to see their children again. Some women who come in have lost their rights to their kids and that is really difficult for them," said Rachel Thaxton.

Stephanie says she has a lot of work left to do on herself, but hopes that she will be able to spend time with her girls whenever she wants to in the future.

"I don't want to be away from them ever again and I know that doing this program that we will be reunited like that and I won't have to ever be away from them again," said Stephanie Hall.

If you're interested in helping out with the family room at Recovery Point Charleston, you can call them at 304-523-4673.