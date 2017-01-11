Grease Spill Confirmed Near Watershed in Kanawha County

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is working to clear a grease spill that occurred in Kanawha County Wednesday.

Kelley Gillenwater, Communications Director for the WV DEP tells 13 News that a grease spill did occur in the Davis Creek area of Kanawha County, and believes it occurred near the Walmart.

She says she does not believe the spill made it into the creek, but cleanup crews had dammed up a nearby area of the watershed to prevent the grease from going into Davis Creek.

Gillenwater says that at this point, crews believe that the grease came from a restaurant in the area.

DEP crews have been at the scene during the day Wednesday, and plan to be back Thursday morning.

We'll provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.