13 News Anchor Jennifer Abney Sits Down with West Virginia's Next First Lady Cathy Justice

West Virginia inaugural celebrations will have a little different look this year with the ball itself being held at the iconic Greenbrier Resort, which of course is owned by the Justice family.

13 News Anchor Jennifer Abney sat down with West Virginia's next First Lady Cathy Justice to talk about the upcoming ball at the Greenbrier Resort, as well as the West Virginia Government Inauguration, which is set to occur on Monday.

Anchor Jennifer Abney: "Why do you think this inauguration is different than an inauguration West Virginia has seen in the past?"

Future First Lady Justice: "I think having it at the Greenbrier is very special. I think it's not only for us, but for the whole state because it's such a historical place. Nothing this large has been held here before. People who are not staying at the Greenbrier; there are local motels where rooms are blocked for them; all of the gasoline stations and all of the restaurants' trickle-down effect of this will be wonderful for the state and this area.

Governor-Elect Jim Justice will take the oath of office Monday at 1 p.m. at the West Virginia State Capitol, which will then be followed by a receiving line at the Capitol Rotunda, and then followed by a reception at the Cultural Center Great Hall.