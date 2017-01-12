Crews battle flames near CAMC

Investigators say the death of a toddler who was trapped in a hot car appears to be an accident.

Investigators say the death of a toddler who was trapped in a hot car appears to be an accident.

The coroner said that the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead Sunday after being taken to a hospital and that the toddler drowned in a private pool.

The coroner said that the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead Sunday after being taken to a hospital and that the toddler drowned in a private pool.

Metro Dispatch confirms that a vehicle has hit a power pole causing downed lines. The incident happened near 40th St and Cross Lanes Dr in Nitro. The road is currently shut down. There is no word on any injuries as of yet. Nitro Police and Fire Department are responding. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Metro Dispatch confirms that a vehicle has hit a power pole causing downed lines. The incident happened near 40th St and Cross Lanes Dr in Nitro. The road is currently shut down. There is no word on any injuries as of yet. Nitro Police and Fire Department are responding. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Authorities tell WOWK that one person was airlifted after an ATV accident Saturday afternoon. Cedar Grove and Pinch Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance service. The accident involved a teenage girl near Sanderson in Kanawha County. The patient had to be airlifted to an area hospital with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.