WV House leader says staff, other expenses cut

WV House leader says staff, other expenses cut

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Speaker Tim Armstead says the Republican leadership has cut the House of Delegates staff over the past two years, saving more than $367,000 on its annual payroll.
    
The Kanawha County Republican says that in 2014, before a Republican majority took control of the chamber, the House had 49 full-time staff, 68 per diem employees and an annual payroll of $3.1 million.
    
This year, it will have 43 full-time staff and 52 per diems.
    
Armstead says the cuts have not affected productivity or the level of services.
    
According to Armstead, the House has saved more than $1.6 million the last two years by streamlining the interim committee process and reducing compensation for lawmaker and staff travel.
    
Democratic Minority Leader Tim Miley didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.

