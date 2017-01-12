OMG: Taco Bell Is Making A Fried Chicken Taco Shell! - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

OMG: Taco Bell Is Making A Fried Chicken Taco Shell!

Posted: Updated:

This will be INSANELY AWESOME!  Taco Bell is going to blow our diets out of the water and we all know what happens AFTER you eat there...but it will be worth it!

The Bell will serve a new chalupa this month with a shell MADE OUT OF FRIED CHICKEN, rather than corn or flour.

According to the AV Club, the "Naked Chicken Chalupa" trades a traditional chalupa shell for one made entirely of white meat fried chicken. Inside, you’ll find lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and shreds of your dignity drizzled in a zesty avocado ranch sauce."

“Fried chicken is growing at a tremendous clip,” Taco Bell President Brian Niccol said in an interview with Bloomberg. “It’s a real void on our menu, and it’s something that our customers ask us for.”

Taco Bell’s offering will be cheap, at $2.99. The Naked Chicken Chalupa, will debut on Jan. 26 and may be added to the menu permanently if it does well, Niccol said.

“The thing about chicken is, it can take on a lot of different flavors,” he said. “It hits the right chord of being known, but yet different.”

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Police release last text from girl electrocuted in bathtub

    Police release last text from girl electrocuted in bathtub

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-07-17 19:57:04 GMT

    The family of Madison Coe, 14, authorized the release of her last image sent via text message before she died while staying with her dad.

    The family of Madison Coe, 14, authorized the release of her last image sent via text message before she died while staying with her dad.

  • Apple unveils new emojis

    Apple unveils new emojis

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-07-17 19:27:28 GMT

    Apple announced the collection Monday, which is World Emoji Day.

    Apple announced the collection Monday, which is World Emoji Day.

  • 12.5 foot Great White Shark lurking off NC coast

    12.5 foot Great White Shark lurking off NC coast

    Monday, July 17 2017 9:43 AM EDT2017-07-17 13:43:38 GMT

    A 12.5 foot Great White Shark is making the North Carolina coast his home.

    A 12.5 foot Great White Shark is making the North Carolina coast his home.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.