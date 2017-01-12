OMG: Taco Bell Is Making A Fried Chicken Taco Shell!

This will be INSANELY AWESOME! Taco Bell is going to blow our diets out of the water and we all know what happens AFTER you eat there...but it will be worth it!

The Bell will serve a new chalupa this month with a shell MADE OUT OF FRIED CHICKEN, rather than corn or flour.

According to the AV Club, the "Naked Chicken Chalupa" trades a traditional chalupa shell for one made entirely of white meat fried chicken. Inside, you’ll find lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and shreds of your dignity drizzled in a zesty avocado ranch sauce."

“Fried chicken is growing at a tremendous clip,” Taco Bell President Brian Niccol said in an interview with Bloomberg. “It’s a real void on our menu, and it’s something that our customers ask us for.”

Taco Bell’s offering will be cheap, at $2.99. The Naked Chicken Chalupa, will debut on Jan. 26 and may be added to the menu permanently if it does well, Niccol said.

“The thing about chicken is, it can take on a lot of different flavors,” he said. “It hits the right chord of being known, but yet different.”