Lane closed along US 33 in Jackson County, WV after semi crash

Jackson County 911 confirms to 13 News a semi crash on the West Virginia side of the U.S. 33 Bridge has closed one lane. Dispatchers say the lane leading from Jackson County, WV to Meigs County, OH is shutdown.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

