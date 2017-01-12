2 Arrested in Portsmouth with Almost 700 Grams of Heroin

The Portsmouth Police Department arrested Kenneth Knight, 41 of McDermott, and Victoria Blanton, 28 of Greenup, KY, on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop last night.

Officer Jake Newman saw a vehicle with only one headlight traveling northbound on Broadway Street at around 10:40 PM last night.

Officer Newman initiated a traffic stop, approached the vehicle, and told Knight, the driver, the reason for the stop. When Officer Newman asked for his driver's license, Knight said that he did not have a license.

Officer Newman recognized Knight from a previous arrest involving a firearm so he asked him to step out of the vehicle and patted him down.

Knight gave Officer Newman permission to search him, and during the search, Officer Newman located a small baggie of a light brown powder, that field tested positive for the presence of Heroin, in a pocket on Knight’s jeans.

Officer Troy Eddleman and Officer Cody Ervin joined Officer Newman and assisted in security and search of the vehicle.

Knight was handcuffed and placed in the back seat of a police cruiser. The passenger of the vehicle, Blanton was asked to step out and was searched. A straw that appeared to have been fashioned to snort narcotics was found in her possession, and she said that she owned the backpack containing several hypodermic needles found in the vehicle.

Officers found a small locked box in the trunk that Knight said belonged to him, it contained drugs, and officers could have them.

The box was opened by officers and found to contain a large amount of drugs and cash:

673 grams of a substance that field tested positive for Heroin

142 grams of a substance the field tested for Methamphetamine.

$18,708.00 in cash during the arrest.

Knight told officers that all the drugs and cash belonged to him. The total street value of the narcotics seized is $87,500.00.

Kenneth Knight was charged with:

Possession of Drugs Heroin a felony of the first degree

Possession of Drugs Methamphetamine a felony of the first degree

Trafficking in Drugs Heroin a felony of the first degree

Trafficking in Drugs Methamphetamine a felony of the first degree.

Victoria Blanton was charged with:

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments, a second degree misdemeanor

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia , a misdemeanor of the fourth degree

Both subjects were transported to the Scioto Count Jail to be held for arraignment in Portsmouth Municipal Court this morning.

The case will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury where additional charges may be brought against both Knight and Blanton. If convicted on the charges he already faces, Knight could receive up to 44 years in prison and fines totaling up to $80,000.00.