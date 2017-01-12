Former West Virginia Officer Sentenced, Must Register as Sex Offender

A plea agreement hearing took place in Ohio County Circuit Court for the Sexual Abuse case of former Wheeling Police Officer Phil Redford.

Redford was sentenced to one year probation followed by 24 months of extended sexual offender supervision.

Some terms of the agreement include: registering as a sex offender for the next 10 years, and having no contact (direct or indirect) with the alleged victim, his now fiancé for the next three years.

Judge Ronald Wilson from Hancock went over the terms of the agreement in court on Thursday.

Redford pleaded guilty to a felony Possessing and Exhibiting Material Depicting a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

Prosecutor Joe Barki says Redford possessed a full frontal nude photo of the victim which he showed to someone at his house in May.

The original felony sentence would have been two years in West Virginia State Penitentiary, but was suspended for the plea agreement.

Redford was accused of Sexual Abuse by a Person in a Position of Trust while he was the head of security at the Linsly School.

Barki says he took into consideration victims age, parents position, and defendants lack of criminal history.