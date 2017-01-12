Former West Virginia Officer Sentenced, Must Register as Sex Off - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Former West Virginia Officer Sentenced, Must Register as Sex Offender

Posted: Updated:
WHEELING, WV -

A plea agreement hearing took place in Ohio County Circuit Court for the Sexual Abuse case of former Wheeling Police Officer Phil Redford.

Redford was sentenced to one year probation followed by 24 months of extended sexual offender supervision.

Some terms of the agreement include: registering as a sex offender for the next 10 years, and having no contact (direct or indirect) with the alleged victim, his now fiancé for the next three years.

Judge Ronald Wilson from Hancock went over the terms of the agreement in court on Thursday.

Redford pleaded guilty to a felony Possessing and Exhibiting Material Depicting a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

Prosecutor Joe Barki says Redford possessed a full frontal nude photo of the victim which he showed to someone at his house in May.

RELATED STORY: Former Wheeling Police Officer Arrested on Sexual Abuse Charges Involving Teen

The original felony sentence would have been two years in West Virginia State Penitentiary, but was suspended for the plea agreement.

Redford was accused of Sexual Abuse by a Person in a Position of Trust while he was the head of security at the Linsly School.

Barki says he took into consideration victims age, parents position, and defendants lack of criminal history.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.