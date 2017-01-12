Fayette County regains partial control of schools

After seven years of state control, the Fayette County Board of Education (WVBE) is getting partial control of the schools back from the state. The West Virginia Board of Education unanimously voted on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 to return local control back to the county, on the condition that the state-appointed superintendent Terry George remains in his current position.

Starting on Feb. 6, Fayette County will regain control of all areas of the school system with the exception of facilities and finances related to facilities. The recommendation was made by Susan O'Brien, who is the Director of the Office of Education Performance Audits (OEPA). The action was taken after an evaluation of Fayette County's annual review.

"It is with great pride that the West Virginia Board of Education returns control to Fayette County schools," said Michael Green, WVBE president. "We feel confident in returning partial control back to the Fayette County Board of Education and know the future is bright for the students in Fayette County."

The state took control of the schools back in 2010. Since that time the WVBE and the OEPA have worked to make improvements in curriculum, policy, finance, facilities, personnel, transportation and the establishment and operation of a school calendar.

"It is an exciting day for students and citizens in Fayette County," Superintendent Terry George stated. "We have made a tremendous amount of progress and I am pleased the State Board of Education has confidence in our Board to continue to make improvements and ensure the best education possible for our students."

The next step is to execute a Memorandum of Understanding between the county and the WVBE. Another annual review will be held during the 2017-18 school year. When that is complete, further recommendation could be made.