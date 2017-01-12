Police: Man Posted on Wife's Facebook to Cover Up Killing - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Man Posted on Wife's Facebook to Cover Up Killing

Posted: Updated:

ORLANDO, FL (AP) - Investigators say a Florida man killed his wife and tried to cover up the crime by making posts on her Facebook page.

An Orlando police report says 42-year-old George Joseph McShane was arrested Tuesday after officers found him inside his running SUV in his garage, attempting to kill himself.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2jbI6w1 ) reports police removed McShane from the SUV and found the body of Kristen McShane dead in the couple's bed, covered with a comforter.

The report says McShane told detectives he logged into his wife's Facebook account and posted that she'd dropped her phone in the toilet so family and friends wouldn't worry if she didn't respond.

He's charged with second-degree murder and domestic battery by strangulation.

He remains in jail. Records don't list an attorney for him.

---

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.