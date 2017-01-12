Gasoline leak contaminates kerosene tanks in Putnam County

The Charleston City Council voted Monday night to keep officers safer when responding to dangerous calls. The Charleston Police Department worked with a company to develop and test a new bullet-resistant vest. Officers told 13 News they began to see an uptick in violence against police using rifles.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a wreck involving only two small children. Deputies say that a 5-year-old boy drove his parent's car with his 2-year-old brother inside in the Red House area of Putnam County around 10 a.m. Monday. They say the child drove the vehicle from Bronco Junction Road all the way to the 4400 block of Grandview Ridge Road, a distance of around 2 miles. At that point, the child veered off the roadway and...
Have you seen this woman? The Parkersburg Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman wanted for felony kidnapping.
Investigators say the death of a toddler who was trapped in a hot car appears to be an accident.
The coroner said that the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead Sunday after being taken to a hospital and that the toddler drowned in a private pool.
Metro Dispatch confirms that a vehicle has hit a power pole causing downed lines. The incident happened near 40th St and Cross Lanes Dr in Nitro. The road is currently shut down. There is no word on any injuries as of yet. Nitro Police and Fire Department are responding. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Just after Midnight last night 911 got a call that a pedestrian has been struck. Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's responded to the scene on Rt. 60 near Witcher Creek. According to deputies by the time the driver saw the female, he was unable to swerve and miss her. The female was struck and died at the scene. The driver called 911 and remained at the scene until law enforcement arrived.
Saint Albans Police say two police officers have been hurt, and three people have been detained after a police pursuit.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.
The family of Madison Coe, 14, authorized the release of her last image sent via text message before she died while staying with her dad.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for Child Abuse/Neglect, one person for Sexual Assault, and two people for obstructing and resisting arrest.
Investigators say the death of a toddler who was trapped in a hot car appears to be an accident.
A 12.5 foot Great White Shark is making the North Carolina coast his home.
Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges.
Ophthalmologists made a shocking discovery while trying to operate on a patient last year–the woman had 27 contact lenses still in her eye.
The Hurricane Police department is asking for your help identifying two shoplifting suspects.
Police are looking for a man dressed as a clown who reportedly tried to lure a 9-year-old girl with money.
NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification. The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...
