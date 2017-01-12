Gasoline leak contaminates kerosene tanks in Putnam County

If you've purchased kerosene tanks from the Marathon gas station on 184 Main Street in Poca, WV, they may be contaminated.

A representative contacted 13 News to inform us that roughly fifty gallons of kerosene were contaminated with gasoline as a result of a leak.

According to the representative, approximately 42 gallons have already been returned but they still need help collecting the remaining 8 gallons.

The tanks were sold between January 5th and January 10th of 2017.

The Poca Marathon gas station is offering a full refund for the return of the contaminated tanks.